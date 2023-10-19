Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Marquette County, Michigan this week.

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Iron Mountain High School at Negaunee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Negaunee, MI

Negaunee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Kingsford High School at Marquette Senior High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20

6:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Marquette, MI

Marquette, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Ishpeming High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ishpeming, MI

Ishpeming, MI Conference: Mid-Peninsula

Mid-Peninsula How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at West Iron County High School