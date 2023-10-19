Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Montcalm County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Byron Area High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Carson City-Crystal High School at Fulton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Middleton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Forest Hills Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Montabella High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Blanchard, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.