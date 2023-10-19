Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Kyle Tucker and others are available when the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field on Thursday at 8:03 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (10-6) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 29th start of the season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 34 appearances and finished 14 of them without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Oct. 7 3.2 2 1 1 1 1 at Mariners Sep. 30 4.1 5 0 0 2 1 at Mariners Sep. 28 1.0 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Sep. 25 1.1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 2.1 0 0 0 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .327/.390/.623 slash line on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Oct. 16 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 at Orioles Oct. 8 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 163 hits with 37 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 112 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .284/.369/.517 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 18 1-for-2 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has put up 163 hits with 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs and 92 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .262/.363/.441 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Oct. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Oct. 10 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

