Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Brown City High School at Merrill High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19

6:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Merrill, MI

Merrill, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Deckerville Community High School at Peck Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Peck, MI

Peck, MI Conference: North Central Thumb

North Central Thumb How to Stream: Watch Here

Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Marlette High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on October 19

7:45 PM ET on October 19 Location: Marlette, MI

Marlette, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Brown City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Brown City, MI

Brown City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Carsonville, MI

Carsonville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Croswell-Lexington High School at Freeland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Freeland, MI

Freeland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Sandusky High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School