Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sanilac County This Week
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Sanilac County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sanilac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Brown City High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Merrill, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deckerville Community High School at Peck Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Peck, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Marlette High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on October 19
- Location: Marlette, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Brown City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Brown City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Carsonville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Freeland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Freeland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sandusky High School at Unionville Sebewaing Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sebewaing, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
