Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Shiawassee County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Byron Area High School at Vestaburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Vestaburg, MI

Vestaburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Montabella High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 19

7:00 PM ET on October 19 Location: Blanchard, MI

Blanchard, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Laingsburg High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Lutheran North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Macomb, MI

Macomb, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at New Lothrop High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Lothrop, MI

New Lothrop, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Armada High School at Corunna High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Corunna, MI

Corunna, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bentley High School at New Haven High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: New Haven, MI

New Haven, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Merritt Academy at Oakland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Perry High School at Bath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bath, MI

Bath, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Byron Area High School