Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alcona County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Alcona County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.
Alcona County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Whittemore-Prescott High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
