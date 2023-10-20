Bay County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

    Bellaire High School at All Saints Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Laingsburg High School at Garber High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Essexville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tecumseh High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pinconning Area High School at Valley Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bay City Western High School at Bay City Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Bay City, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

