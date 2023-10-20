Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bellaire High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Essexville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Valley Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Western High School at Bay City Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.