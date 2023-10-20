Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Benzie County, Michigan this week? We have the information here.

    • Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Benzie Central High School at Cheboygan Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Cheboygan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Frankfort High School at Oscoda High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Oscoda, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

