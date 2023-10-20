Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Berrien County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Brandywine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Niles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandywine High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Creek Central High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union City High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watervliet High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeshore High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Buffalo High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hopkins, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
