We have 2023 high school football competition in Berrien County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Brandywine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandywine High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Paw Paw High School at Niles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Niles, MI

Niles, MI Conference: Wolverine

Wolverine How to Stream: Watch Here

Battle Creek Central High School at St. Joseph High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: St. Joseph, MI

St. Joseph, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Union City High School at Buchanan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Buchanan, MI

Buchanan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Coloma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Coloma, MI

Coloma, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Watervliet High School at Allegan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Allegan, MI

Allegan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeshore High School at Portage Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI Conference: Southwestern Michigan

Southwestern Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

New Buffalo High School at Gobles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Gobles, MI

Gobles, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton Harbor High School at Hopkins High School