Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Branch County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Union City High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bronson High School at Loy Norrix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
