If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clare County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Clare County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Harrison High School - Harrison at Evart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Evart, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Farwell High School at Breckenridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Breckenridge, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clare High School at Petoskey High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Petoskey, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Farwell High School at Webberville Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Webberville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

