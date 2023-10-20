Frances Tiafoe begins the Erste Bank Open after his Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships finished with a loss to Aslan Karatsev in the round of 32. Tiafoe's opening match is against Daniel Evans (in the round of 32). Tiafoe's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Wien, Wiener Stadthalle are +2000.

Tiafoe at the 2023 Erste Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: Wien, Wiener Stadthalle

Wien, Wiener Stadthalle Location: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe's Next Match

In his opener at the Erste Bank Open, on Tuesday, October 24 (at 7:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Tiafoe will face Evans.

Tiafoe has current moneyline odds of -185 to win his next matchup against Evans.

Tiafoe Stats

Tiafoe last played on October 17, 2023, a 3-6, 6-7 loss to No. 50-ranked Karatsev in the Round of 32 of the Rakuten Japan Open Tennis Championships.

In 21 tournaments over the past year, Tiafoe has gone 35-19 and has won two titles.

Tiafoe has a match record of 20-13 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Tiafoe has played 26.1 games per match in his 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

In his 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Tiafoe has played 25.5 games per match.

Tiafoe, over the past year, has won 84.6% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

On hard courts, Tiafoe, over the past year, has been victorious in 85.3% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.

