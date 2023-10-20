Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Hillsdale County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Sanilac County
  • Huron County
  • Wayne County
  • Lapeer County
  • Presque Isle County
  • Montcalm County
  • Marquette County
  • Genesee County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Saginaw County

    • Hillsdale County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Jonesville High School at Michigan Center High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Michigan Center, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Climax-Scotts High School at Pittsford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Pittsford, MI
    • Conference: Southern Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Mary Central Catholic at North Adams-Jerome High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: North Adams, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Danbury High School at Camden-Frontier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Camden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Waldron High School at Stryker Local Schools

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Stryker, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.