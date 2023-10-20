If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Houghton County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Calumet High School at L'Anse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: L'Anse, MI

L'Anse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at Ontonagon Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ontonagon, MI

Ontonagon, MI Conference: Copper Mountain

Copper Mountain How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Houghton High School