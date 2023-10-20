If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Houghton County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Calumet High School at L'Anse High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: L'Anse, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Linden-Hubbell High School at Ontonagon Area High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Ontonagon, MI
    • Conference: Copper Mountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Houghton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Houghton, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

