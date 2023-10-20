Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Iosco County, Michigan. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Iosco County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Whittemore-Prescott High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frankfort High School at Oscoda High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Oscoda, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tawas Area High School at Boyne City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Boyne City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
