Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Jackson County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Jonesville High School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall High School at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Interstate 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover-Horton High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Central High School at Manchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manchester, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Concord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
