Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Jackson County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Jonesville High School at Michigan Center High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Michigan Center, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall High School at Jackson Northwest High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • Conference: Interstate 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hanover-Horton High School at Grass Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Grass Lake, MI
    • Conference: Cascades
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Columbia Central High School at Manchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Manchester, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Springport High School at East Jackson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Jackson, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Athens Jr-Sr High School - Athens at Concord High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Concord, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

