Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Lenawee County, Michigan this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Tecumseh High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holgate at Morenci Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Morenci, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blissfield High School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie-Mason High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Kearsley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Toledo Christian at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lenawee Christian School at Kingston High School
- Game Time: 12:45 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Kingston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.