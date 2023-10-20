Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Livingston County, Michigan. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Livingston County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Brighton High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinckney High School at Pioneer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Westland, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
