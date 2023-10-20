Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Fremont High School at Manistee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Brethren High School at Onekama High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21

1:00 PM ET on October 21 Location: Onekama, MI

Onekama, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Lake High School at Engadine High School