Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Fremont High School at Manistee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Brethren High School at Onekama High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Onekama, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bear Lake High School at Engadine High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Engadine, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

