Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Manistee County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Manistee County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Manistee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Fremont High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Brethren High School at Onekama High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Onekama, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Lake High School at Engadine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Engadine, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
