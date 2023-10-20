Support your favorite local high school football team in Midland County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Bullock Creek High School at Swan Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Saginaw, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Meridian Early College High School at Hemlock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Hemlock, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Midland High School at H. H. Dow High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
    • Location: Midland, MI
    • Conference: Saginaw Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sacred Heart Academy High School at Coleman High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Coleman, MI
    • Conference: Mid-State
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

