Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in Monroe County, Michigan this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteford High School at Summerfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Petersburg, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverview Community High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Monroe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie-Mason High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis de Sales High School - Toledo at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Milan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.