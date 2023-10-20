Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newaygo County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Newaygo County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Holton, MI
- Conference: Central State Activities Associations
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fremont High School at Manistee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Manistee, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Pigeon High School at White Cloud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: White Cloud, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newaygo High School at Comstock Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Comstock Park, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
