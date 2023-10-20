Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Newaygo County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Newaygo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Hesperia Community High School at Holton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Holton, MI

Holton, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Fremont High School at Manistee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

White Pigeon High School at White Cloud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: White Cloud, MI

White Cloud, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Newaygo High School at Comstock Park High School