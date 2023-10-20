Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Oceana County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Oceana County, Michigan this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Oceana County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ravenna High School at Hart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hart, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.