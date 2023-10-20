Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Ottawa County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Mona Shores High School at Zeeland East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Hudsonville High School at Rockford High School