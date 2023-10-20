Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Van Buren County, Michigan this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Comstock High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paw Paw High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Coloma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Coloma, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mattawan High School at Portage Northern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Portage, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Our Lady Of The Lakes High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Buffalo High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bloomingdale High School at Godfrey-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Wyoming, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
