Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Washtenaw County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Lutheran High School Westland

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Holt High School at Huron High School - Ann Arbor

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Central High School at Manchester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Manchester, MI

Manchester, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinckney High School at Pioneer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Westland, MI

Westland, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Orion High School at Saline High School