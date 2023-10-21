When the Detroit Red Wings play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Alex DeBrincat light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alex DeBrincat score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17 if he scores a goal)

DeBrincat stats and insights

DeBrincat has scored in three of four games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

On the power play, DeBrincat has accumulated two goals and two assists.

DeBrincat's shooting percentage is 38.5%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

