For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Andrew Copp a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Andrew Copp score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50 if he scores a goal)

Copp stats and insights

Copp has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Copp averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

