Atthaya Thitikul will compete from October 19-21 in the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship at Seowon Valley Country Club in Yangp'yŏng, South Korea, taking on a par-72, 6,680-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Thitikul at the BMW Ladies Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1400 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

BMW Ladies Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Seowon Valley Country Club

Seowon Valley Country Club Location: Yangp'yŏng, South Korea

Yangp'yŏng, South Korea Par: 72 / 6,680 yards

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Thitikul has scored below par 10 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Thitikul has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five events, and as high as the top five in one.

Thitikul has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Thitikul has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 13 -9 269 0 17 4 13 $1.2M

BMW Ladies Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Thitikul played this event was in 2022, and she finished sixth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,015 yards in the past year, while Seowon Valley Country Club is set for a shorter 6,680 yards.

The average course Thitikul has played i the last year (6,561 yards) is 119 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,680).

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was somewhat mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 66th percentile of competitors.

She finished in the 96th percentile on par 4s at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, Thitikul was better than 83% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Thitikul shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Thitikul had three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 3.7).

Thitikul's nine birdies or better on par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that most recent competition, Thitikul's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 6.5).

Thitikul finished The Ascendant LPGA bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Thitikul had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.4.

