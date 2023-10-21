In the upcoming tilt against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Austin Czarnik to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Austin Czarnik score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Czarnik 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 29 games last season, Czarnik scored -- but just one goal each time.

Czarnik picked up one assist on the power play.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 11.1% of them.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators ranked 20th in goals against, conceding 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Senators earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.