A pair of MAC teams take the field when the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Muncie, Indiana
  • Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Central Michigan (-4.5) 41.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Central Michigan (-4.5) 41.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends

  • Central Michigan has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Ball State has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

