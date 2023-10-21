A pair of MAC teams take the field when the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-3) and the Ball State Cardinals (1-6) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Scheumann Stadium. The Chippewas are favored by 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 41.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Central Michigan vs. Ball State matchup.

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Ball State Moneyline BetMGM Central Michigan (-4.5) 41.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Central Michigan (-4.5) 41.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Central Michigan vs. Ball State Betting Trends

Central Michigan has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Chippewas have not covered the spread when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Ball State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

