Will Christian Fischer Score a Goal Against the Senators on October 21?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Christian Fischer a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a goal)
Fischer stats and insights
- Fischer is yet to score through four games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- Fischer has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
