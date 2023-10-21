The Detroit Red Wings, David Perron included, will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Perron available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

David Perron vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:00 per game on the ice, is -3.

Perron has scored a goal in one of four games this season.

Perron has a point in one of four games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Perron has yet to post an assist through four games this year.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Perron hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 4 Games 4 1 Points 2 1 Goals 1 0 Assists 1

