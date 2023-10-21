When the Northern Illinois Huskies match up with the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection system predicts the Huskies will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (-12.5) Toss Up (43.5) Northern Illinois 30, Eastern Michigan 13

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Eagles have a 21.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Eagles have compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

Eastern Michigan is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

The Eagles have gone over in two of six games with a set total (33.3%).

The average total for Eastern Michigan games this year is three more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 83.3%.

The Huskies have covered the spread four times in seven games.

There have been four Huskies games (out of seven) that went over the total this year.

Northern Illinois games have had an average of 48.8 points this season, 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.9 22.4 16 16.3 31.5 27 Eastern Michigan 19 19.4 26 16 9.7 24

