Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4), with college football's ninth-ranked pass defense, take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) and their 21st-ranked passing D on Saturday, October 21, 2023. The Huskies are major, 12.5-point favorites. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Eastern Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-12.5)
|45.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-11.5)
|45.5
|-580
|+420
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- Rice vs Tulsa
- James Madison vs Marshall
- SMU vs Temple
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Eastern Michigan is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Northern Illinois has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this season.
Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.