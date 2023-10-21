The Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites at home at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Both squads feature strong pass defenses, with the Huskies ninth against the pass in the nation, and the Eagles 21st defending the passing game. The contest has an over/under of 44.5.

On offense, Northern Illinois ranks 91st in the FBS with 24.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 48th in points allowed (320.7 points allowed per contest). Eastern Michigan has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FBS with 19 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, surrendering 19.4 points per contest (28th-ranked).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: DeKalb, Illinois

Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -12.5 -105 -115 44.5 -105 -115 -500 +360

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

The Eagles are really struggling right now offensively, gaining 270.7 yards per game in their past three games (-110-worst in college football). Defensively, they are allowing 353.3 (51st-ranked).

In their past three games, the Eagles are putting up 25 points per game (-16-worst in college football) and conceding 16.7 per game (36th).

Eastern Michigan is accumulating 165.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-74-worst in the nation), and giving up 185.3 (79th).

The Eagles are accumulating 105.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-79-worst in college football), and allowing 168 per game (-33-worst).

In their last three games, the Eagles have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Eastern Michigan has hit the over twice.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Eastern Michigan has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread.

The Eagles have been an underdog by 12.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

In Eastern Michigan's six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

This season, Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Eastern Michigan has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 952 yards on 94-of-164 passing with six touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 119 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 340 yards, or 48.6 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Samson Evans has run for 331 yards across 74 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Tanner Knue has registered 30 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 295 (42.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has totaled 186 receiving yards (26.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 11 receptions.

JB Mitchell III's 34 targets have resulted in 18 receptions for 174 yards and one touchdown.

Mikah Coleman has four sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 14 tackles.

Joseph Sparacio is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 38 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Bennett Walker has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has seven tackles and three passes defended to his name.

