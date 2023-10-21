For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Jeff Petry a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jeff Petry score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a goal)

Petry 2022-23 stats and insights

Petry scored in four of 61 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

Petry recorded two goals and seven assists on the power play.

Petry's shooting percentage last season was 4.4%. He averaged 1.7 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

