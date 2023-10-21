In the upcoming contest against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Klim Kostin to score a goal for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Klim Kostin score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85 if he scores a goal)

Kostin stats and insights

Kostin is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Kostin has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 10 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

