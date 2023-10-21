In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football slate in Week 8, fans in Michigan should have tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans hit the field at Spartan Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)

Click here for a full WMU/Ohio preview

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium

Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Northern Illinois (-12.5)

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Scheumann Stadium

Scheumann Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-5.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-24.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!