Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college football slate in Week 8, fans in Michigan should have tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans hit the field at Spartan Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-16.5)
Click here for a full WMU/Ohio preview
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-12.5)
Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-5.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-24.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.