The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) face a fellow Big Ten opponent when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

On defense, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 233.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 53rd (413.7 yards per game). Michigan State ranks 95th with 350.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 37th with 334 total yards given up per contest on defense.

Read on below for all the info on how to watch this game on NBC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Michigan State vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Michigan State Michigan 350.3 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 413.7 (37th) 334 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.1 (5th) 118.7 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (41st) 231.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (70th) 15 (129th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (11th) 9 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 113 carries for 529 yards, or 88.2 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 90 yards across 24 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has collected 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 274 (45.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has put together a 228-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 37 targets.

Jaron Glover's 12 catches (on 23 targets) have netted him 227 yards (37.8 ypg).

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 1,512 yards (216 ypg) on 111-of-142 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 30 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 546 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 60 times for 197 yards (28.1 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 161 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson has hauled in 25 receptions for 396 yards (56.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 19 passes for 357 yards (51 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has racked up 19 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.