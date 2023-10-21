Big Ten opponents meet when the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (39.4 points per game) and best in scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). Michigan State ranks 95th with 350.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 37th with 334 total yards surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Michigan vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Michigan vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Michigan Michigan State 413.7 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.3 (109th) 233.1 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334 (23rd) 182 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (110th) 231.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (70th) 5 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (129th) 12 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (62nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 1,512 passing yards for Michigan, completing 78.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 160 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 30 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 546 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 12 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 197 yards on 60 attempts, scoring one time. He's grabbed 18 passes for 161 yards (23 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 396 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 25 receptions (out of 33 targets) and scored nine touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 357 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 19 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 40.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards on 56.5% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has rushed for 529 yards on 113 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has run for 90 yards across 24 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has registered 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 274 (45.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 39 times and has one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has racked up 228 receiving yards (38 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (37.8 ypg) this season.

