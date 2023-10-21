The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) have a MAC matchup versus the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Ohio vs. Western Michigan?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12

Ohio 37, Western Michigan 12 Ohio has a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Bobcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Western Michigan has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Broncos have not won as an underdog of +550 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 88.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ohio (-16.5)



Ohio (-16.5) Ohio has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 16.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Western Michigan owns a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have been underdogs by 16.5 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (52.5)



Under (52.5) Ohio and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's over/under of 52.5 points just once this season.

There have been five Western Michigan games that have ended with a combined score higher than 52.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 47.8 points per game, 4.7 points fewer than the point total of 52.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Ohio

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 44 50.3 Implied Total AVG 28.5 28.5 28.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-1-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-0 1-1

Western Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 51.2 51.8 Implied Total AVG 34.7 30 38.3 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

