For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Olli Maatta a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maatta 2022-23 stats and insights

Maatta scored in six of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Maatta produced zero points on the power play last season.

Maatta's shooting percentage last season was 9.7%. He averaged 0.8 shots per game.

Senators 2022-23 defensive stats

The Senators allowed 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in NHL action in goals against.

The Senators shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.9 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.