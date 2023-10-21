Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (3-1) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (3-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Carter Mazur LW Out Lower Body

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joshua Norris C Out Shoulder

Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Red Wings Season Insights (2022-23)

The Red Wings' 237 goals last season (2.9 per game) ranked them 24th in the league.

Detroit allowed 275 total goals (3.4 per game), 22nd in the league.

Their -38 goal differential was 24th in the league.

Senators Season Insights (2022-23)

The Senators' 259 total goals (3.2 per game) made them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the NHL last season.

Ottawa conceded 270 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 20th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 21st-ranked goal differential at -11.

Red Wings vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-150) Red Wings (+125) 6.5

