Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Senators on October 21, 2023
Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Ottawa Senators-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Red Wings vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Alex DeBrincat's eight points are important for Detroit. He has put up five goals and three assists in four games.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Dylan Larkin has racked up six total points (1.5 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and five assists.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|7
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|0
|1
|1
|6
Andrew Copp Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Andrew Copp has scored three goals on the season, adding one assist.
Copp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Oct. 18
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 12
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Vladimir Tarasenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Vladimir Tarasenko, who has six points (two goals, four assists) and plays an average of 13:37 per game.
Tarasenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 15
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 14
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Tim Stutzle has accumulated six points (1.5 per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Oct. 15
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 11
|1
|0
|1
|3
