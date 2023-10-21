Robby Shelton is in second place, at -5, after the first round of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino CC.

Looking to wager on Robby Shelton at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards Shelton Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Robby Shelton Insights

Shelton has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Shelton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Shelton has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Shelton has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 32 -6 279 0 13 0 2 $1.1M

Other Players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

At 7,079 yards, Accordia Golf Narashino CC is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,015 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Accordia Golf Narashino CC has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Shelton has played in the past year has been 190 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging par to finish in the 62nd percentile of the field.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Shelton was better than 61% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.43.

Shelton recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Shelton carded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.2).

Shelton's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the tournament average of 8.0.

In that last outing, Shelton had a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Shelton finished the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Shelton finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Shelton's performance prior to the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

