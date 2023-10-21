Week 8 of the 2023 college football season includes six games involving MAC teams. See the article below to see a couple of the best bets available for standalone wagers or parlay options (according to our computer model), which include taking Bowling Green -7.5 against Akron as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Buffalo vs. Kent State matchup.

Best Week 8 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green -7.5 vs. Akron

Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons

Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 21 points

Bowling Green by 21 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Miami (OH) +1.5 vs. Toledo

Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks

Toledo Rockets at Miami (OH) RedHawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (OH) by 7 points

Miami (OH) by 7 points Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Ohio -17 vs. Western Michigan

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats

Western Michigan Broncos at Ohio Bobcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 25.2 points

Ohio by 25.2 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 8 MAC Total Bets

Over 44.5 - Buffalo vs. Kent State

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes

Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes Projected Total: 51.4 points

51.4 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 37.5 - Akron vs. Bowling Green

Matchup: Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons

Akron Zips at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Total: 44 points

44 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 40.5 - Central Michigan vs. Ball State

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ball State Cardinals Projected Total: 46.2 points

46.2 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: October 21

October 21 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 8 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Miami (OH) 6-1 (3-0 MAC) 31.6 / 19.1 375.4 / 333.1 Toledo 6-1 (3-0 MAC) 36.9 / 20.6 459.3 / 337.3 Ohio 5-2 (2-1 MAC) 22.9 / 13.4 333.1 / 243.9 Buffalo 2-5 (2-1 MAC) 26.1 / 32.1 323.0 / 422.4 Central Michigan 4-3 (2-1 MAC) 22.7 / 30.6 334.4 / 402.3 Eastern Michigan 4-3 (2-1 MAC) 19.0 / 19.4 253.1 / 389.0 Northern Illinois 3-4 (2-1 MAC) 24.9 / 22.4 351.3 / 320.7 Bowling Green 3-4 (1-2 MAC) 19.6 / 26.6 302.3 / 337.9 Western Michigan 2-5 (1-2 MAC) 24.9 / 36.3 376.6 / 397.1 Akron 1-6 (0-3 MAC) 15.6 / 27.7 279.0 / 348.4 Kent State 1-6 (0-3 MAC) 13.4 / 34.3 273.6 / 381.9 Ball State 1-6 (0-3 MAC) 15.0 / 30.7 288.0 / 374.9

