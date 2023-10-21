MVFC Games Today: How to Watch MVFC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all six games involving teams from the MVFC.
MVFC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Dakota Coyotes at Indiana State Sycamores
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Illinois State Redbirds at Youngstown State Penguins
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Southern Illinois Salukis
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Murray State Racers at Missouri State Bears
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Western Illinois Leathernecks at North Dakota State Bison
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|North Dakota Fightin' Hawks at Northern Iowa Panthers
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
