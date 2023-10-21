MAC foes match up when the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium.

Ohio sports the 108th-ranked offense this year (333.1 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 243.9 yards allowed per game. Western Michigan is compiling 376.6 total yards per game on offense this season (80th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 397.1 total yards per game (98th-ranked).

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream:

City: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Ohio Key Statistics

Western Michigan Ohio 376.6 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.1 (92nd) 397.1 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.9 (9th) 171.3 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136 (92nd) 205.3 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (102nd) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (101st) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has put up 713 passing yards, or 101.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.3% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Jalen Buckley, has carried the ball 108 times for 612 yards (87.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has racked up 78 carries and totaled 305 yards with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack has collected 35 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 348 (49.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times.

Anthony Sambucci has racked up 209 receiving yards (29.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 12 receptions.

Austin Hence has racked up 194 reciving yards (27.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Ohio Stats Leaders

Kurtis Rourke has compiled 1,068 yards (152.6 ypg) on 98-of-155 passing with eight touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 151 rushing yards (21.6 ypg) on 32 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Sieh Bangura has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 362 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

This season, O'Shaan Allison has carried the ball 89 times for 282 yards (40.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Sam Wiglusz has hauled in 29 receptions for 285 yards (40.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Miles Cross has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 275 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Walton has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring one touchdown.

