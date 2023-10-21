Western Michigan vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Ohio Bobcats (5-2) will meet their MAC-rival, the Western Michigan Broncos (2-5) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium. The Broncos will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. An over/under of 53 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Ohio vs. Western Michigan matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Western Michigan vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Ohio
- Venue: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium
Western Michigan vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio Moneyline
|Western Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio (-17)
|53
|-700
|+500
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio (-16.5)
|52.5
|-880
|+580
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Michigan vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Western Michigan has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.
- Ohio is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Bobcats have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.
Western Michigan 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
